Blind woman abused on Ipswich bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a blind woman was abused on an Ipswich bus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a bind woman sat with her guide dog on a bus in Ipswich was abused by a man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place on Monday, July 1 at some point between 6pm and 6.50pm on a First Bus travelling between Saxmundham and Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The woman, who is blind, was sat with her guide dog on the bus when a man got on and was abusive towards her.

He is described as a white male, wearing grey or khaki clothing with tattoos.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or mobile phone footage or image that may have been taken by other passengers.

Anyone with information to the incident should contact police, quoting crime number 37/38438/19