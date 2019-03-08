Blind woman abused on Ipswich bus
PUBLISHED: 12:35 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 05 July 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a bind woman sat with her guide dog on a bus in Ipswich was abused by a man.
The incident took place on Monday, July 1 at some point between 6pm and 6.50pm on a First Bus travelling between Saxmundham and Ipswich.
The woman, who is blind, was sat with her guide dog on the bus when a man got on and was abusive towards her.
He is described as a white male, wearing grey or khaki clothing with tattoos.
Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or mobile phone footage or image that may have been taken by other passengers.
Anyone with information to the incident should contact police, quoting crime number 37/38438/19