Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blind woman abused on Ipswich bus

PUBLISHED: 12:35 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 05 July 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a blind woman was abused on an Ipswich bus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after a blind woman was abused on an Ipswich bus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a bind woman sat with her guide dog on a bus in Ipswich was abused by a man.

The incident took place on Monday, July 1 at some point between 6pm and 6.50pm on a First Bus travelling between Saxmundham and Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The woman, who is blind, was sat with her guide dog on the bus when a man got on and was abusive towards her.

He is described as a white male, wearing grey or khaki clothing with tattoos.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or mobile phone footage or image that may have been taken by other passengers.

Anyone with information to the incident should contact police, quoting crime number 37/38438/19

Most Read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Help make Arabella’s last wishes come true’ - family’s plea as six-year-old with cancer starts palliative care

Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year, before her cancer relapse. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

New Waterfront gateway ready in time for Ipswich summer of events

The £750,000 project to repave and improve St Peter's Port at the entrance to Ipswich Waterfront has now been completed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Blind woman abused on Ipswich bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a blind woman was abused on an Ipswich bus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Darth Vader joins herd of Elmers to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice

Darth Vader with, from left to right; Clare Peck, centre administrator for Sailmakers Shopping Centre and Tracey Sawkins with Caitlin Gowing (back). Picture: WARREN PAGE

‘They’ve caused us so much hassle’ - garage’s anger at brazen ram-raid

Serious damage was caused to the Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh when it was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists