See impressive giant beer crate play park in Ipswich's Cornhill where the kids take charge

Children get the opportunity to design the play area each day and then the playmakers build it for them. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

An impressive giant structure built out of 750 beer crates has been attracting delighted children in Ipswich town centre.

Block Magic was first built on Tuesday, with organisers since letting the kids take charge - allowing them to design the next day's layout for the crates on an iPad, before creating it overnight ready for the following morning.

Throughout half-term week the youngsters have enjoyed walking around the maze-like creation, with Jodie Worton - general manager of the Pacitti Company, which has brought Block Magic to Ipswich - saying: "It gives the kids the creative power.

"Every night we have a look and select which ones our play builders would like to make for the next day."

The Pacitti Company had initially wanted to create a junkyard but later decided to make it from from the beer crates to be a unique playground for children.