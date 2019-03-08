E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

See impressive giant beer crate play park in Ipswich's Cornhill where the kids take charge

PUBLISHED: 15:11 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 25 October 2019

Children get the opportunity to design the play area each day and then the playmakers build it for them. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Children get the opportunity to design the play area each day and then the playmakers build it for them. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

An impressive giant structure built out of 750 beer crates has been attracting delighted children in Ipswich town centre.

Children get the opportunity to design the play area each day and then the playmakers build it for them. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAChildren get the opportunity to design the play area each day and then the playmakers build it for them. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Block Magic was first built on Tuesday, with organisers since letting the kids take charge - allowing them to design the next day's layout for the crates on an iPad, before creating it overnight ready for the following morning.

Throughout half-term week the youngsters have enjoyed walking around the maze-like creation, with Jodie Worton - general manager of the Pacitti Company, which has brought Block Magic to Ipswich - saying: "It gives the kids the creative power.

"Every night we have a look and select which ones our play builders would like to make for the next day."

The Pacitti Company had initially wanted to create a junkyard but later decided to make it from from the beer crates to be a unique playground for children.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Breadth of expectation’ on police never higher, says chief constable

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

See impressive giant beer crate play park in Ipswich’s Cornhill where the kids take charge

Children get the opportunity to design the play area each day and then the playmakers build it for them. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

‘All stock must go’ - Another Ipswich store announces plans to leave town

Signs have appeared in the windows of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ipswich, advertising its closure. Photo: Archant.

Boss of clothing brand HOAX on Ed Sheeran’s support and his other favourite things about living here

Jason Carter Photo: Nick Ilott

Operation Dark Nights isn’t what you might think!

Police will be keeping an eye out to make sure we are taking care of our cars this winter Photograph: KEITH MINDHAM EADT 22 12 03
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists