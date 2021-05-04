Why are these electricity cabinets blue?

Published: 12:32 PM May 4, 2021

Three electricity cabinets have been painted by Blue Action - Credit: Blue Action

Electricity cabinets in central Ipswich have been given a lick of blue paint as a football "wave of positivity" flows through the town.

Members from the Blue Action supporters' group painted several green boxes in the town and Waterfront over the weekend, after receiving permission from local authorities.

The boxes were all painted blue and white, with two including the club's three stars to mark the English league title, FA Cup and UEFA Cup wins.

A Kevin Beattie-inspired box in Dogs Head Street - Credit: Blue Action

Another was painted in honour of club legend Kevin Beattie, while one also included the lyrics to classic Ipswich song "Come on the Town" by Edward Ebenezer and the Supporters.

A spokesman for the group said they wanted to help boost pride in the town and to continue the "wave of positivity" brought on since the club's recent takeover.

"We decided utility boxes were green and grey and boring, so wanted to brighten them up a bit," they said.

"There’s a chap in Leeds who started doing the same thing a few years ago, which is where we got the inspiration from.

Another cabinet in Fore Street, painted in Ipswich Town colours - Credit: Blue Action

"It’s born out of the same reasons why we exist as a group in the first place – restoring pride in ITFC, a sense of community, and a desire to improve the fan scene.

"We’ve added some colour to Portman Road on matchdays the last couple of years, and wanted to spread that around the town itself.

"There’s a wave of positivity around the club now with the new ownership, so hopefully this will just add to that a little bit more."

A cabinet on Ipswich Waterfront with Edward Ebenezer and the Supporters lyrics - Credit: Blue Action

The spokesman added it had taken more than a year to get permission from the authorities for the works, although it is hoped more will come in the future.

They said: "It took us over a year of dialogue with IBC and Suffolk Highways to obtain permission, so it hasn’t been a quick process.

"Labour councillor Sarah Barber was a massive help – without her we’d probably still be sending emails back and forth pleading our case."

*Mrs Barber is standing for re-election in this week's Ipswich Borough Council election, with Nicholas Jacob of the Liberal Democrats, Conservative Andy Shannon and Green's Andy Patmore also on the ballot sheet.