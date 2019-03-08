Sunny

Can you help finish the Blue Cross garden?

PUBLISHED: 12:36 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 18 April 2019

Jack Mote and Daisy amongst all the supplies at the Blue Cross Centre in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jack Mote and Daisy amongst all the supplies at the Blue Cross Centre in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Work has started to transform the garden at the Blue Cross centre in Wherstead - but more volunteers are needed in order to complete it.

Work is underway on the Blue Cross garden but more volunteers are needed to complete it Picture: BLUE CROSS Work is underway on the Blue Cross garden but more volunteers are needed to complete it Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Blue Cross branch has been working hard to create an outdoor sensory garden to really get their residents' tails wagging.

Work started on the space last month with the help of a team from RAF Wattisham but more resources and volunteers are needed.

Read more: Can you help transform this Blue Cross garden?

The charity is determined to create a sensory garden to keep the dogs stimulated while they wait for their forever home.

The charity are very grateful for the help they have had so far Picture: BLUE CROSSThe charity are very grateful for the help they have had so far Picture: BLUE CROSS

It is hoped that the outdoor area will have sand pits, tunnels and swimming pool noodles.

Tracey Salmon, from Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “We want to thank everyone who has donated and contributed to our garden so far, we've had some really great support.

“We'd love for anyone in the area to get in touch if they think they can help us to finish off the garden for our dogs.

“If anyone can help during the week or at weekends then please do get in touch with us here at the centre.”

The centre has been inundated with donations of materials for the garden and is urging members of the public who can offer some gardening or DIY skills to get in touch to help them finish off the garden.

A spokesman from the charity added: “We are still looking for swim noodles and smooth boulders of approximately a foot cubed, or for people to help make boulders out of cement.

“People may wish to 'donate a boulder' – either making one out of cement or buying one. They can then decorate the boulder with appropriate paint so they know their special boulder will be forever more in our dog sensory garden.”

If you can help, contact the Blue Cross rehoming centre directly on 0300 777 1480.

Work has begun on the Blue Cross garden but they are missing some resources Picture: BLUE CROSSWork has begun on the Blue Cross garden but they are missing some resources Picture: BLUE CROSS

The centre have been inudated with resources by the public Picture: BLUE CROSSThe centre have been inudated with resources by the public Picture: BLUE CROSS

The sand pits and gravel are in place Picture: BLUE CROSSThe sand pits and gravel are in place Picture: BLUE CROSS

It is hoped that the garden will stimulate the dogs Picture: BLUE CROSSIt is hoped that the garden will stimulate the dogs Picture: BLUE CROSS

