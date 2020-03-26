Plans for new doggy play barn at charity given green light

Plans for a new play barn and animal welfare integration point at a leading Ipswich dog charity have been given the go ahead.

The Blue Cross have been given the green light to build a play barn on their Wherstead site. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Blue Cross have been given the green light to build a play barn on their Wherstead site. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The new building is hoped to extend the range of existing facilities for the care and treatment of dogs at the Blue Cross site in, Bourne Hill, Wherstead.

A new play barn, where dogs can meet new prospective owners away from their busy kennels, is scheduled to be built on the grounds of the existing dog rehoming centre.

The new centre is hoped to further boost the charity’s “first-class” services and “enhance” animal welfare at the site.

Within the application, a statement said: “The demand for the charity’s services is ever increasing, as is the demand for better facilities for animals, staff and members of the public.

“This application forms part of the charity’s long-term development programme for all of its centres.

“The proposed facilities will enable Blue Cross to continue and develop its charitable work, providing first class facilities for the care and treatment of animals and equally important the clients who use the services provided by the Charity.”