Can you help transform this Blue Cross garden?

Jack Mote and Daisy from the Blue Cross sitting amongst some of the supplies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Blue Cross centre is looking for donations and spare materials so it can build a stimulating space which will really get their residents’ tails wagging.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wherstead-based charity needs help to create a sensory garden for their four-legged friends, who are waiting to find their forever homes.

It is hoped that the garden will be transformed into an area which has sand pits, tunnels and swimming pool noodles.

The plan is to divide the garden into three sections, which will help build the dogs’ confidence.

Tracey Salmon, from Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “The first section will be for those dogs who are perhaps a bit worried about the big wide world and maybe need to start off with things like learning what different surfaces feel like under their feet.

The Blue Cross are about to build a new sensory garden for their dogs here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Blue Cross are about to build a new sensory garden for their dogs here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“For example, having a sand pit and a shingled area may eventually help our dogs enjoy wonderful trips to the beach, having a cobbled path will give a dog more confidence to be taken to one of our lovely old towns or villages with their new owner.

“The second section will be for dogs who have already explored some of the world but may need encouragement to be a bit more adventurous.

“Here we will be looking to introduce them to more uneven surfaces such as a wooden or log bridge or a tyred area, which requires the dog to think about where he or she needs to place their feet.

“There will also be things for them to walk through, such as a ribbon tunnel.

They have started marking out the different areas for the new sensory garden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN They have started marking out the different areas for the new sensory garden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The third area will be for the adventurous dog – those that need extra stimulus.

“Here we can give dogs the scope to push through noodle walks, clamber over boulder paths and wobbly bridges and nip into a narrow gates, useful for those kissing gates on country walks.”

The charity receives no government funding, so what it creates for the pooches really relies on the donations and generosity of the public.

A team of more than 50 RAF staff from Wattisham have already volunteered to help the Blue Cross team put together the garden in due course.

Those who can help should contact the centre directly on 0300 777 1480 or by sending an email here.