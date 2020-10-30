34 mice looking for their forever homes this Halloween

Pumpkin, who is six months old, would like to be rehomed with Boo, Ghost, Spook and Spirit.Picture: BLUE CROSS BLUE CROSS

An Ipswich rehoming charity is on the hunt for some friendly families after welcoming mice to its centre for the first time.

Spook is looking for a new home with his best friends Boo, Ghost, Pumpkin and Spirit. Picture: BLUE CROSS Spook is looking for a new home with his best friends Boo, Ghost, Pumpkin and Spirit. Picture: BLUE CROSS

Blue Cross currently has 34 mice at the site in Wherstead, but so far the search for their forever homes has not been successful and they will all be staying at the centre for Halloween.

The 34 female mice have been named and split into groups for rehoming, after all coming to the centre from a litter of 100 mice from two different households. These were split among Blue Cross centres in East Anglia, while teams try to find them a home.

Centre manager Clare Williamson, said: “They are very sociable and intelligent animals, so we have split them into groups and renamed them.

Could you rehome Spirit and her best friends? Picture: BLUE CROSS Could you rehome Spirit and her best friends? Picture: BLUE CROSS

“These include the Halloween group, the Disney princesses, the precious stones, the flowers, the seasons and a few more.”

The idea is that the groups are rehomed together, with varying sizes of groups meaning there is something for every family.

Clare said: “We have some very distinctive mice in different colours. They are all really interactive, entertaining to watch and are much more active than other small mammals.

Ghost is also six-months-old and is looking for a home this Halloween, can you help? Picture: BLUE CROSS Ghost is also six-months-old and is looking for a home this Halloween, can you help? Picture: BLUE CROSS

“They enjoy being held by people and they like to be given treats. But they must not be held by the tail, they must be cupped.”

Each of the mice are believed to be around six months old and are currently being fed mouse food, treats and certain vegetables.

The mice include Boo, Pumpkin, Spirit, Ghost and Spook, who have been specially named for Halloween.

They are all females and are not to be mixed with males. They have a life expectancy of a couple of years and Clare said they would make the “perfect pets”.

Boo is a six-month-old female mouse, looking for her forever home this Halloween. Picture: BLUE CROSS Boo is a six-month-old female mouse, looking for her forever home this Halloween. Picture: BLUE CROSS

She said that ideally they need a large cage so they can climb around and explore – the larger the better.

If you are interested in rehoming some of the mice, you can visit the website here. Only 25 of the mice are currently listed online, so for more information on any of the furry friends you can call the centre at 0300 777 1480.

