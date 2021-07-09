Video
Heavily pregnant cat rescued in Wherstead as owners urged to neuter pets
- Credit: Blue Cross
People in Suffolk are being urged to neuter their pets after a heavily pregnant cat was rushed into an Ipswich pet charity — with another, just 11 months old, requiring an emergency Caesarean.
Three-year-old Tamsin gave birth to five kittens, who have been called Tatiana, Tilly, Tallulah, Theodore and Tabitha, at the charity’s rehoming centre in Wherstead.
The team are currently caring for more than 20 kittens under the age of one, and have also seen an increase in the number of young pregnant cats coming into their care and needing emergency caesareans.
Valerie, who is just 11 months old, gave birth to four kittens at the centre after needing the operation.
Sadly, despite 24-hour care from the team, one of her kittens passed away when he was just a week old. The three remaining kittens have been called Percy, Artemis and Jester, and are being cared for in a Blue Cross foster home.
Clare Williamson, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “We believe this was Valerie’s first litter and she is still so very young herself. She needed an emergency caeserean due to complications during labour.
“Sadly one of her kittens struggled to recover from being born by Caesarean. We were bottle feeding him to give him a boost, as he was weaker than his litter mates, but even with the additional feeds he never caught up and sadly passed away in our care.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
- 2 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
- 3 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
- 4 Race Night Live: How the night unfolded as Witches win it
- 5 Ipswich rape accused denies creating story to fit evidence
- 6 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 7 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
- 8 Howdens Joinery snaps up unit at new Ipswich business park
- 9 7 great places to eat in Ipswich...for under £10
- 10 GALLERY: Crowds pack Ipswich pubs as England seal place in Euro 2020 final
“Many people may have put off neutering their cats due to the pandemic or may not be aware that cats can become pregnant as young as four months old but it’s so important to avoid unplanned litters.
“Every year we see a spike in litters coming into us from the start of kitten season between April and September and heavily pregnant mothers, who themselves need round the clock care.
“Caesareans are only ever used in cases of complications with the birth, often when a cat is young or inexperienced, and are major surgeries for the cat and her kittens to go through. They require a longer recovery period, and in some cases can prove too much for a cat or kitten to recover from.”
Also in the care of the team at the centre are kittens Leo, Gemini and Sagittarius who came in as their owner contacted the charity for help.