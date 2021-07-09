Heavily pregnant cat rescued in Wherstead as owners urged to neuter pets

Video

Published: 9:26 AM July 9, 2021

People in Suffolk are being urged to neuter their pets after a heavily pregnant cat was rushed into an Ipswich pet charity — with another, just 11 months old, requiring an emergency Caesarean.

Three-year-old Tamsin gave birth to five kittens, who have been called Tatiana, Tilly, Tallulah, Theodore and Tabitha, at the charity’s rehoming centre in Wherstead.

The team are currently caring for more than 20 kittens under the age of one, and have also seen an increase in the number of young pregnant cats coming into their care and needing emergency caesareans.

Two of Tamsin's kittens, Theodore and Tabitha. - Credit: Martin Phelps

Valerie, who is just 11 months old, gave birth to four kittens at the centre after needing the operation.

Sadly, despite 24-hour care from the team, one of her kittens passed away when he was just a week old. The three remaining kittens have been called Percy, Artemis and Jester, and are being cared for in a Blue Cross foster home.

Clare Williamson, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “We believe this was Valerie’s first litter and she is still so very young herself. She needed an emergency caeserean due to complications during labour.

At the centre in Bourne Hill near Wherstead, the team are currently caring for more than 20 kittens under the age of one. - Credit: Blue Cross

“Sadly one of her kittens struggled to recover from being born by Caesarean. We were bottle feeding him to give him a boost, as he was weaker than his litter mates, but even with the additional feeds he never caught up and sadly passed away in our care.

“Many people may have put off neutering their cats due to the pandemic or may not be aware that cats can become pregnant as young as four months old but it’s so important to avoid unplanned litters.

Tilly the kitten, who was born at Wherstead Blue Cross. - Credit: Martin Phelps

“Every year we see a spike in litters coming into us from the start of kitten season between April and September and heavily pregnant mothers, who themselves need round the clock care.

“Caesareans are only ever used in cases of complications with the birth, often when a cat is young or inexperienced, and are major surgeries for the cat and her kittens to go through. They require a longer recovery period, and in some cases can prove too much for a cat or kitten to recover from.”

Blue Cross is currently caring for around 100 kittens and pregnant cats across the UK, many who were found abandoned or stray like Cotton who was found in a shed and is now being cared for by the team at Suffolk. - Credit: Martin Phelps

Also in the care of the team at the centre are kittens Leo, Gemini and Sagittarius who came in as their owner contacted the charity for help.

Tatiana is one of Tamsin's five kittens. - Credit: Martin Phelps



