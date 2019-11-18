E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

PUBLISHED: 17:58 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 18 November 2019

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between two cars early this morning which closed an Ipswich road for more than two hours.

Police were called at 8.15am today when a blue Jeep Cherokee and a silver BMW 5 series collided in the Stoke Park area.

An ambulance was called to the incident in Belstead Road at the junction with Girton Way.

The two male occupants of the BMW abandoned the car and fled the scene before the emergency services had arrived leaving the occupants of the Jeep, a woman and child, injured.

One man left on a BMX bike and another on foot carrying a large bag.

Police have issued descriptions of the men. One was wearing a rusty orange top and the other a khaki zip-up top and left in the direction of Cambridge Drive.

The road was blocked from 8am until about 10.30am and traffic built up in both directions in Belstead Road, Girton Way and Cambridge Drive.

Suffolk Constabulary are now appealing for anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area between 8am and 9am on Monday November 18 to contact them.

They are also seeking information regarding anyone fitting the description of either male.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact PC 428 Milton or PC 909 Hudson at Suffolk police quoting reference number 48 of Monday 18 November.

An East of England Ambulance Service said none of those involved required hospital treatment for their injuries.

