Police called to A14 BMW crash
PUBLISHED: 09:29 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 26 June 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are on scene of a crash on the A14 on the outskirts of Felixstowe.
The crash, involving a BMW 1 series, happened around 8.25am on Wednesday, June 26 in the westbound carriageway.
The car is said to have gone off the road and landed in a bank at the Dock Spur Roundabout.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision around 8.25am.
"No injuries are reported and the road is not blocked."
Highways England has advised drivers in the area to pass with caution.