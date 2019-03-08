Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police called to A14 BMW crash

PUBLISHED: 09:29 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 26 June 2019

A BMW 1 series has crashed on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A BMW 1 series has crashed on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash on the A14 on the outskirts of Felixstowe.

The crash, involving a BMW 1 series, happened around 8.25am on Wednesday, June 26 in the westbound carriageway.

The car is said to have gone off the road and landed in a bank at the Dock Spur Roundabout.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision around 8.25am.

"No injuries are reported and the road is not blocked."

Highways England has advised drivers in the area to pass with caution.

Most Read

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to A14 BMW crash

A BMW 1 series has crashed on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Row erupts over which Suffolk flag design best represents the county

Bill Bulstrode and Karen Haynes in Framlingham. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorists face ‘nightmare’ in Ipswich as series of roadworks hit the town

Work continues rebuild Westerfield level crossing, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Paint job, looking for a lefty and who’s out the frame – What we learned from Town’s return to pre-season

Luke Chambers leads the Ipswich Town players out for the first full day of pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists