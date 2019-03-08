Police called to A14 BMW crash

A BMW 1 series has crashed on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash on the A14 on the outskirts of Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash, involving a BMW 1 series, happened around 8.25am on Wednesday, June 26 in the westbound carriageway.

The car is said to have gone off the road and landed in a bank at the Dock Spur Roundabout.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision around 8.25am.

"No injuries are reported and the road is not blocked."

Highways England has advised drivers in the area to pass with caution.