BMW passenger accused of Ipswich road rage incidents

A woman in a BMW is alleged to have hurled abuse and banged on the windows of a Land Rover outside Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A BMW passenger allegedly made threats and banged on the window of a Land Rover in a spate of road rage incidents in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incidents happened between 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 7 along Colchester Road, Woodbridge Road East and Heath Road.

The passenger of the black BMW, a woman, is alleged to have got out of their vehicle three times to make threats to the driver of the other car while banging on the window outside the Royal George pub, the Applegreen petrol station and by the entrance to Ipswich Hospital.

A similar incident involving a different colour BMW also took place at the hospital in December, when a man hurled insults at the driver of a Ford Fusion.

Police have not made any links to the two incidents.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the latest incidents, or has dash-cam footage of what happened to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1326/20.