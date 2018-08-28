Sunshine and Showers

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

PUBLISHED: 08:08 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 07 January 2019

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

Eight people were found to be sitting on the back seats of a BMW in Ipswich by police this weekend.

A total of six children and two adults got out the back of the 4x4 BMW when it was stopped by Suffolk police on Saturday, January 5.

When questioned by officers, the driver said that he was taking family members home.

The offence comes just days after a different car was stopped by police in Ipswich was found to have seven people in the back.

Four adults and three children got out of the back seat of a BMW when it was stopped by police on St Helen’s Street. None of them were wearing seat belts.

On this occasion, the driver was given two on-the-spot fines. One for £100 for the passengers not wearing seat belts and another £100 for carrying a dangerous load in the vehicle. The driver also had three penalty points on his driving licence.

