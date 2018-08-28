Sat-nav and steering wheel stolen from car in Stowmarket

Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, where a car was broken into. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A BMW X5 has been broken into with the centre dashboard, including sat-nav device and steering wheel stolen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place in Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, some time between between Wednesday, November 14, at 9pm, and the following Saturday, at 11am.

Now police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area during the times stated, or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen items should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/66771/18

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.