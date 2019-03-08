Partly Cloudy

Looking back to national BMX meeting in Ipswich in 1981

PUBLISHED: 20:18 14 April 2019

Over the finish line! Picture: ARCHANT

Over the finish line! Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Just a year after the BMX track in Landseer Park in Ipswich was set up, it was hosting a national meeting of the still fledgling sport.

The riders come down the steap slope, as they try to overtake on the inside corner Picture: ARCHANTThe riders come down the steap slope, as they try to overtake on the inside corner Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich BMX Club, the UK’s longest running bicycle moto cross club, was formed in 1980 and still uses the park track as its base today.

A rider tries to get back on his BMX to stay in the mix of the action Picture: ARCHANTA rider tries to get back on his BMX to stay in the mix of the action Picture: ARCHANT

It was the first track in the country and people would come from all over to race there, and later at Coddenham.

Riders tackle the rough terrain of the circuit Picture: ARCHANTRiders tackle the rough terrain of the circuit Picture: ARCHANT

The national meeting in 1981 created a real spectacle with dozens of rider competing leaping off dirt ramps and picking their way through the pack on the course’s twists and turns, ups and downs.

It's neck and neck as the riders get close amongst the action Picture: ARCHANTIt's neck and neck as the riders get close amongst the action Picture: ARCHANT

They're off! Picture: ARCHANTThey're off! Picture: ARCHANT

More riders cross the line Picture: ARCHANTMore riders cross the line Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich BMX Club is still full of enthusiasts for the sport and holds events every Tuesday evening from April to September for gate practise, coaching and Go Ride racing

Did you used watch the BMX action down at the Landseer park track in Ipswich? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

