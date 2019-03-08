Looking back to national BMX meeting in Ipswich in 1981

Just a year after the BMX track in Landseer Park in Ipswich was set up, it was hosting a national meeting of the still fledgling sport.

Ipswich BMX Club, the UK’s longest running bicycle moto cross club, was formed in 1980 and still uses the park track as its base today.

It was the first track in the country and people would come from all over to race there, and later at Coddenham.

The national meeting in 1981 created a real spectacle with dozens of rider competing leaping off dirt ramps and picking their way through the pack on the course’s twists and turns, ups and downs.

The Ipswich BMX Club is still full of enthusiasts for the sport and holds events every Tuesday evening from April to September for gate practise, coaching and Go Ride racing

