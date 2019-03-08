Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD Archant

A biker who died following a crash in Felixstowe has been named by police as Robert Parry, 61.

The Ipswich resident had come off his motorcycle on the roundabout outside of Morrisons in Felixstowe, near to the off-road of the A14.

The crash happened at around 11.30am on Monday, October 7.

Officers attended the scene and the road was blocked for a period of time while the biker was treated.

An air ambulance was seen landing nearby the scene by residents and the rider was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Officers have now confirmed that Mr Parry died following the incident.

The 61-year-old was well known in Ipswich for running a popular late night food company called Lipsmackers burger van, which sits near Yates.

A floral tribute has been laid on a tree near where his van used to stand with messages from family members placed next to it.

Hundreds of people from across Ipswich have taken to social media to pay tribute to Robert, who was known as Bob.

One person said: "My weekends out won't be the same without seeing him at the end of the night. RIP Bob and condolences to all the family."

While another commented: "RIP Bob, such an icon around town."