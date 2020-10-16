E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Body of man pulled from Alton Water reservoir

PUBLISHED: 11:18 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 16 October 2020

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at 7.20am today Friday, October 16, following reports that a body of a man had been found in the water near Alton Water Sports Centre in Holbrook Road, Stutton.

The fire service and ambulance service were also called to the location but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Officers say a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to assist Suffolk police, but were then stood down and no action was required.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Body of man pulled from Alton Water reservoir

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

It's expected to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Colchester Zoo mourns the death of lioness Malika

Lioness Malika has died at Colchester Zoo after being diagnosed with liver disease. Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Suffolk experiences property boom – but new lockdown fears could call a halt

The property market in Suffolk was incredibly bouyant following lockdown, although there are fears of another slump Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

‘It’s a brilliant tie’ – Leiston chairman Crisp on FA Cup visit of Barnet, plus this weekend’s predictions

Leiston players and fans celebrate after their dramatic penalty shoot-out success over AFC Telford United in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Picture: PAUL WEST