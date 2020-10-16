Breaking

Body of man pulled from Alton Water reservoir

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at 7.20am today Friday, October 16, following reports that a body of a man had been found in the water near Alton Water Sports Centre in Holbrook Road, Stutton.

The fire service and ambulance service were also called to the location but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Officers say a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to assist Suffolk police, but were then stood down and no action was required.”