News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Man found dead in Claydon woodland believed to be Mason Seymour

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:49 AM January 6, 2022
Updated: 11:36 AM January 6, 2022
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Mason Seymour, from Ipswich, was reported missing in the summer - Credit: Suffolk police

A man found dead in a woodland near Ipswich is believed to be 22-year-old Mason Seymour.

Mason Seymour was last seen at about 2.30am on Thursday, July 29 in the Shotley area and was reported missing the following week.

Suffolk police confirmed officers searching for Mason had found a body in woodland in Claydon, north of Ipswich, on November 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police can confirm that body discovered in a wooded area in Claydon on Saturday, November 13 has been identified as that of Mason Seymour.

"Officers attended and subsequently informed the family of 22-year old-Mason. who has been missing since July last year.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed and an inquest will be opened in due course."

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.


Most Read

  1. 1 Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich
  2. 2 New mum's delight after 11 years trying for a baby
  3. 3 Popular entertainer thanks Ipswich Hospital 'angels' for Covid care
  1. 4 Police investigate report of sex attack near Ipswich Farmfoods
  2. 5 Man who drove stolen Range Rover at speed in Ipswich is jailed
  3. 6 How has Ipswich changed over the last decade?
  4. 7 Cannabis seized from car driving the wrong direction down Ipswich street
  5. 8 Jaguar E-Pace stolen from outside Ipswich property overnight
  6. 9 Quantity of jewellery stolen from Ipswich property
  7. 10 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Keith Rudland's family paid tribute to a "massive character" who died aged 63.

Obituary

Ipswich family's tribute to lorry driver who was 'a massive character'

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich dad James Jenkins has published his first novel Parochial Pigs

Books

Ipswich plumber has book published after being rejected 20 times

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Blossom Roses Cakes has opened on Norwich Road. Marisa Kamberi and Rosa Pinho. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Food and Drink

First look at new bespoke cake shop in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
EDITORS NOTE Children's faces have been pixelated as the PA Picture Desk has been unable to gain the

Suffolk County Council

How refugee children arrive in Ipswich with nothing but their clothes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon