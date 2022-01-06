Man found dead in Claydon woodland believed to be Mason Seymour

Breaking

Mason Seymour, from Ipswich, was reported missing in the summer - Credit: Suffolk police

A man found dead in a woodland near Ipswich is believed to be 22-year-old Mason Seymour.

Mason Seymour was last seen at about 2.30am on Thursday, July 29 in the Shotley area and was reported missing the following week.

Suffolk police confirmed officers searching for Mason had found a body in woodland in Claydon, north of Ipswich, on November 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police can confirm that body discovered in a wooded area in Claydon on Saturday, November 13 has been identified as that of Mason Seymour.

"Officers attended and subsequently informed the family of 22-year old-Mason. who has been missing since July last year.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed and an inquest will be opened in due course."

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.



