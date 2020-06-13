Breaking

Body found under Orwell Bridge

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public this morning under the Orwell Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 7.30am this morning to the Orwell Bridge where a member of the public had found a body.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but is not thought to be suspicious.

The next of kin of the man have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for anybody who may have seen a man on the A14, Orwell Bridge between 3:30am and 7:30am to contact them quoting CAD 72 of June 13 via email or the police website.