Body found under Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 14:39 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 13 June 2020
Charlotte Bond
The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public this morning under the Orwell Bridge.
Police were called at 7.30am this morning to the Orwell Bridge where a member of the public had found a body.
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but is not thought to be suspicious.
The next of kin of the man have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.
Police are appealing for anybody who may have seen a man on the A14, Orwell Bridge between 3:30am and 7:30am to contact them quoting CAD 72 of June 13 via email or the police website.
