Body found under Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 14:39 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 13 June 2020

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public this morning under the Orwell Bridge.

Police were called at 7.30am this morning to the Orwell Bridge where a member of the public had found a body.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but is not thought to be suspicious.

The next of kin of the man have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for anybody who may have seen a man on the A14, Orwell Bridge between 3:30am and 7:30am to contact them quoting CAD 72 of June 13 via email or the police website.

