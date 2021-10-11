News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:32 AM October 11, 2021   
The body of a man in his 40s has been recovered from the River Orwell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Orwell near the Strand in Wherstead yesterday afternoon. 

Police, fire crews, the ambulance service and the coastguard were called to the Orwell Bridge shortly after 1pm on Sunday, October 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed today that the body of a man in his 40s was recovered from the River Orwell, off The Strand, at around 1.40pm on Sunday.

The spokesman said the death of the man is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

