News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Don’t let them pressure you': Warning as bogus callers target Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:45 AM February 26, 2022
knocking at door

Residents in Ipswich have reported that people pretending to be employees from Talk Talk have been knocking at their houses and trying to come inside. - Credit: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels

Bogus callers have been going from door-to-door in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich claiming to be from TV and internet provider TalkTalk.

The men told householders that the copper cables leading to their property are bad for the environment, and wanted to enter the home to discuss options for installing fibre.

One resident called TalkTalk, which was able to confirm that its staff were not in the area.

Trading Standards officers said anyone receiving a visit should contact the police and if possible provide descriptions of the individuals, as well as any vehicle they were seen using.

People are urged to alert friends, family and colleagues, as well as any community Facebook groups to the bogus callers' presence.

Officers advise householders to ensure the back door is locked if answering the front door to someone they don’t know; consider fitting a door chain or spy-hole; and always ask to see identity cards.

Trading Standards said: "Watch out for anyone who says they’re in a hurry or it’s an emergency. Don’t let them pressure you. If in doubt, call a neighbour or friend or the police."

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A generic stock photo of an office worker using a hands free headset .

5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Alistair McKay was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court 

Ipswich Crown Court

Dealer who ran drug business from Ipswich hotel room is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Omar Abdi has been jailed for over four years for drug offences in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News

Drug dealer jailed for four years for offences in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Garden fence panels and a rear door were removed during a burglary in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fence panels removed to gain access to home in burglary

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon