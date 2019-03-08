Sunny

New authentic Italian opens in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 29 June 2019

Bolognese Food has recently opened in King Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Pasta lovers have a new place to stop off on their lunch breaks after an authentic Italian cafe and takeaway opened in Ipswich's King Street.

The cafe is proud to bring authentic Italian food to Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe cafe is proud to bring authentic Italian food to Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Bolognese Food offers Italian delights such as lasagne and traditional bolognese sauce, as well as filled courgette and sandwiches made with freshly baked bread.

Owner Andrea Ruggeri, who previously worked at the Waterfront Bar and Bistro, said: "We are offering food from a typical Italian kitchen - from where I was born in Bologna.

"I like Ipswich and I am really happy about being open in the town."

A spokesman for We Love Independent Ipswich, which champions independent businesses in the town, welcomed Bolognese Food to the town centre, saying: "We can't wait to visit the cafe and try out their menu."

Bolognese food is open everyday from 9am to 6pm.

Their food, including their signature bolognese Ragu, is available to takeaway.

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

