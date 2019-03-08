New authentic Italian opens in Ipswich town centre
PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 29 June 2019
Pasta lovers have a new place to stop off on their lunch breaks after an authentic Italian cafe and takeaway opened in Ipswich's King Street.
Bolognese Food offers Italian delights such as lasagne and traditional bolognese sauce, as well as filled courgette and sandwiches made with freshly baked bread.
Owner Andrea Ruggeri, who previously worked at the Waterfront Bar and Bistro, said: "We are offering food from a typical Italian kitchen - from where I was born in Bologna.
"I like Ipswich and I am really happy about being open in the town."
A spokesman for We Love Independent Ipswich, which champions independent businesses in the town, welcomed Bolognese Food to the town centre, saying: "We can't wait to visit the cafe and try out their menu."
Bolognese food is open everyday from 9am to 6pm.
Their food, including their signature bolognese Ragu, is available to takeaway.
