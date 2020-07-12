Police investigation under way after man injured in assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Bolton Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was treated in hospital after being attacked in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are investigating the incident –which happened in Bolton Lane – and appealing for people who may have seen what happened to come forward.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6.15pm yesterday and found a man aged 35 had been assaulted.

You may also want to watch:

They put a cordon was in place.while initial inquiries were carried out and evidence was gathered.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was taken to hospital for a check-up but he had not sustained any serious injuries and was released shortly after.

“The cordon has now been lifted.”

Any witnesses should call Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/39159/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111