Police investigation under way after man injured in assault
PUBLISHED: 07:44 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 12 July 2020
A man was treated in hospital after being attacked in Ipswich.
Police are investigating the incident –which happened in Bolton Lane – and appealing for people who may have seen what happened to come forward.
Officers were called to the scene at about 6.15pm yesterday and found a man aged 35 had been assaulted.
They put a cordon was in place.while initial inquiries were carried out and evidence was gathered.
A police spokesman said: “The victim was taken to hospital for a check-up but he had not sustained any serious injuries and was released shortly after.
“The cordon has now been lifted.”
Any witnesses should call Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/39159/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
