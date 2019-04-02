Video

Bomb squad called to Wherstead Road after ‘hand grenade’ discovered

Police and the bomb squad have been called to the West bank Terminal in Ipswich, off Wherstead Road, after a 'hand grenade' was discovered in a shipping container Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

The bomb squad has been called to Wherstead Road in Ipswich after a “hand grenade” was discovered in a shipping container.

Police were called shortly before 8.30am today, Tuesday, April 2 to reports that “historic ammunition” had been found in a container at West Bank Terminal.

This morning a spokesman for Suffolk police said the bomb squad had been called and that they would be disposing of the grenade.

“It is a possible historic hand grenade in a shipping container,” she said.

Police later confirmed that the grenade had been destroyed at 11am and that officers were no longer on scene.