Bomb squad called to Wherstead Road after ‘hand grenade’ discovered
02 April, 2019 - 11:47
The bomb squad has been called to Wherstead Road in Ipswich after a “hand grenade” was discovered in a shipping container.
Police were called shortly before 8.30am today, Tuesday, April 2 to reports that “historic ammunition” had been found in a container at West Bank Terminal.
This morning a spokesman for Suffolk police said the bomb squad had been called and that they would be disposing of the grenade.
“It is a possible historic hand grenade in a shipping container,” she said.
Police later confirmed that the grenade had been destroyed at 11am and that officers were no longer on scene.