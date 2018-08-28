Rain

Human bone found in a pair of Primark socks

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 25 January 2019

The Colchester Primark branch Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Colchester Primark branch Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A shopper got a huge shock after discovering a bone in a pair of socks purchased from the Colchester Primark store.

The socks were bought from the Culver Street store on December 10 and were then reported to the police on January 2.

The origin or the age of the bone is not yet known but a police investigation has been launched.

Essex Police said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate following the discovery of what is believed to be part of a human bone in a pair of Primark socks.

“The bone does not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it.

“We are liaising with the store who, in turn, are speaking to their suppliers for more information on this incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The store, which is in Lion Walk Shopping Centre, opened on February 9 2017, when the branch took over the area which formerly was used by BHS before it went into administration.

A Primark spokesman added: “Primark clearly takes this matter very seriously and has already carried out an investigation at our supplier’s factory where the socks were made.

“No evidence of any kind exists to suggest that any incident has occurred in the factory, so it is highly probable that this object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons.

“Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes.

“The factory has been used by other retailers and subject of many audits over many years.

“Primark sincerely apologises to the customer who found the item for any distress caused.”

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101.

