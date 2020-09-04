E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mum of missing teenager Luke Durbin confirms remains found in Sudbury are NOT her son’s

PUBLISHED: 09:23 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 04 September 2020

Luke Durbin, who went missing following a night out in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Luke Durbin, who went missing following a night out in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The mother of missing teenager Luke Durbin has confirmed human remains discovered in a Sudbury river last week are not her son’s.

Luke Durbin's mother Nicki in 2013 Picture: ARCHANTLuke Durbin's mother Nicki in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT

Police launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of bones inside two black bins bags pulled from the River Stour in Sudbury at about 4.35pm last Thursday.

A Home Office postmortem examination carried out on Sunday proved inconclusive – with further forensic tests required to establish any form of identification, or cause of death.

Following the discovery, Nicki Durbin, mother of Luke, who went missing after a night out in Ipswich in 2006, has said the remains found are not his.

Posting in the Find Luke Facebook group last night, she said: “My family were contacted by the major investigation team earlier this evening, it was confirmed that the remains found in Sudbury were not Luke’s.

Human remains found in Sudbury are not Luke Durbin's, his mother has said Picture: ARCHANTHuman remains found in Sudbury are not Luke Durbin's, his mother has said Picture: ARCHANT

“There is of course a sense of immediate relief as some thread of hope is restored. However, the brutal reality is that this is still someone’s loved one and my beautiful, lost boy is still out there somewhere.

“As always, thank you to each and everyone of you for your kind messages.

“I’d also like to thank the major investigation team for keeping me updated throughout the last week.”

The 19-year-old from Hollesley disappeared in the early hours of Friday, May 12, 2006 after a night out with friends at popular Ipswich nightclub Zest.

Forensic services and diving teams were seen in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSONForensic services and diving teams were seen in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the mother of another high-profile missing person in Suffolk – Corrie McKeague – has also confirmed the remains are not her son’s.

Nicola Urquhart said yesterday that the bones discovered in the River Stour are not Corrie’s after being notified by Suffolk police.

The airman, from Fife in Scotland, who was based at RAF Honington, was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading area behind shops following a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24, 2016.

Depsite a wide-reaching investigation, which included two searches of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, he has never been found.

MORE: Missing Or Murdered: Luke Durbin’s story to feature on Channel 5

Police revealed yesterday that more than 140 witnesses have been spoken to since the investigation into the discovery of the bones began.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, senior investigating officer, said: “Detailed forensic investigations on the remains is continuing and, although progress is being made every day, as we have said previously, this will be a long and painstaking process to complete, as we strive to establish the identity of the victim.

“Such a complex investigation is a real team effort and I offer my extreme gratitude for all the expertise, knowledge and support we have received from various specialist and operational resources.

“Of course, part of that team effort is the support and understanding from the Sudbury community – we remain extremely appreciative of the patience they have shown us while a large police presence remains in the vicinity of the River Stour and whilst we conduct enquiries elsewhere in the town.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have driven their vehicle in the vicinity of The Croft between Monday, August 24 and Thursday, August 27 and has a dash cam fitted, to review the footage to see if they captured anything of significance.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via the online portal or by calling 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Is The Botanist going to take on the Old Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill?

The Old Post Office is shrouded while restoration work continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 30 firefighters called to Ipswich Hospital chemical spill

Seven fire engines were called to Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of this morning after a chemical spill in one of the wards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ipswich foodbank that had to put out an SOS for volunteers

Dawn Lynch and Denise Gibbons, sisters who started the food bank Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt: Racial and political arguments need to be backed up, not sensationalised

Tim Davie, the new director-general of the BBC has promised to crackdown on tweets sent by high-profile BBC employees. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

Mum of missing teenager Luke Durbin confirms remains found in Sudbury are NOT her son’s

Luke Durbin, who went missing following a night out in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY