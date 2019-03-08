Bonus Elmer sculpture unveiled - but you'll have to wait until June to see the rest

Ipswich Building Society Launch their Elmer design "Earnest Edmund" Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lucy Taylor Photography

A bonus Elmer sculpture has been unveiled ahead of this summer’s exciting trail through Ipswich.

Ipswich Building Society has unveiled its decorated elephant, Earnest Edmund, which will stand proud outside the company's branch in the town centre for the duration of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk.

But you will have to wait until the launch of the trail to see the other 54 Elmers - they are being kept under wraps until the event starts in June.

Richard Norrington, CEO of Ipswich Building Society, said: “We are delighted to be able to unveil our sculpture ahead of the trail.

“Once again with our sculpture design we wanted to put the spotlight on Suffolk and the beautiful landscapes, buildings, and coastlines that are on our doorstep.

“Following suggestions from our members and employees we chose the name Earnest Edmund, paying tribute to both the Society's mutual status and the patron saint of Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

“Earnest Edmund will be travelling around each of our branches and joining us at the Hadleigh Show on Saturday, May 18, then joining the trail in the summer.”

Earnest Edmund was designed, created and painted by Mik Richardson, the artist behind Pretty Penny, the Society's previous sculpture for the Pigs Gone Wild trail, celebrating the beauty of Suffolk's landscapes and iconic buildings, with each of the Society's branch towns featuring on the design.

Norman Lloyd, Campaign Manager of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are really pleased that Ipswich Building Society were keen to sign up as Community Engagement Partner again and it is great to be able to give them this exclusive reveal.

“It has been a really exciting few months, seeing our sculptures coming back with their beautiful designs and Earnest Edmund is certainly a fantastic taster for the public of what is to come.”

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk will see almost 140 painted sculptures, including 55 full size and 84 'young Elmers' - dotted around the town in parks and open spaces in the town centre and waterfront.

The trail, the latest art trail organised by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art and Anderson Press, is inspired by the much-loved children's book character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

For more on the trail see here.