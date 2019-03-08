Poll

Boris Johnson is Ipswich's favourite for Conservative leadership, poll finds

Boris Johnson is said to be the favourite in Ipswich for the Conservative Party leadership, a poll from Tom Hunt says Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA Wire

A poll of Ipswich residents carried out by Conservative Party hopeful Tom Hunt has found Boris Johnson is the town's favourite in the leadership election.

Only Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove remain in the Conservative party leadership election Picture: PA/PA Wire Only Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove remain in the Conservative party leadership election Picture: PA/PA Wire

Carried out over the space of two weeks before candidates officially confirmed their running, the Conservative parliamentary candidate polled 106 people from across the political spectrum.

It found that half of those asked believed the former foreign secretary to be the best person for the job at 50%, while Rory Stewart, who was against leaving the European Union without a deal, ranked at 11%.

Mr Hunt had the idea after talking to prospective voters at their doorstep.

The Ely-born candidate said he agrees with the people of Ipswich, with Boris having his full backing: "I think he is absolutely committed to leaving the European Union by the end of October - with or without a deal.

The poll, carried out by Tom Hunt, found people in Ipswich are in favour of pro-Brexit Conservative Party election hopefuls Picture: TOM HUNT The poll, carried out by Tom Hunt, found people in Ipswich are in favour of pro-Brexit Conservative Party election hopefuls Picture: TOM HUNT

"He was a good mayor of London and I believe once Brexit has happened he will move forward with other important issues such as transport, which is very important to the people of Ipswich."

Mr Hunt said the results showed more than 75% of those polled voted for those "unwavering" in their commitment to leave the EU by the end of October.

Despite confidence in his methodology, Mr Hunt also added the poll shouldn't be seen as scientific: "I was keen to get a bit of a sense as to what Ipswich residents thought about the respective leadership candidates and though this poll was hardly overly scientific the results are interesting.

"I would add that not a great number of residents in Ipswich who voted either for the Labour Party or the Lib Dems at the last general election took part in the poll.

"Therefore clearly one needs to take these results with a pinch of salt."

The leadership race has now entered the final stage as only Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt remain, with the country's fate laying in the hands of party members.