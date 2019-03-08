Call for fair share of new police as 'poorly funded' county faces big city challenges

Boris Johnson with Tim Passmore and Michael Gove in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner will lobby government for the county to receive its 'fair share' of 20,000 frontline officers promised by the new prime minister.

The new prime minister has promised the recruitment of 20,000 police officers Picture: LUCY TAYLOR The new prime minister has promised the recruitment of 20,000 police officers Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tim Passmore said the financial impact of additional resources for training and development would not detract from the potential benefits of more officers to tackle problems like knife and drug crime.

Upon taking office, Boris Johnson said the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers would begin within weeks.

Mr Johnson said he wanted recruitment to be completed over the next three years - supported by a new national policing board, chaired by the Home Secretary and made up of key police leaders.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the rise in serious violence "deeply worrying".

The recruitment drive, she said, would send a clear message that the government was committed to giving police the resources needed to tackle the scourge of crime.

She added: "This is the start of a new relationship between the government and the police working even more closely together to protect the public."

Mr Passmore said an additional 20,000 officers would have a significant impact on the issues constabularies face right across the country.

"Looking at this from Suffolk's perspective - which is what I have been elected to do - I want to make sure that we get our fair share of any extra resources available," he added.

"Suffolk is a relatively safe county, but we face the challenges of knife and drug crime the same as the metropolitan areas, and I will be making this point to the PM and the new Home Secretary in due course.

"Suffolk has been poorly funded for far too long. I have been lobbying for a new Home Office funding formula to ensure we are funded appropriately, I will now lobby to ensure we get our share of these extra officers too.

"We have yet to hear the detail of the PM's proposal and I look forward to going through this detail with the Chief Constable when we know more.

"The recruitment of extra officers has to go hand-in-hand with additional resources for training and development, which will have a financial impact that we will need to consider, however this does not take away from the fact that any extra officers will be great news for Suffolk."