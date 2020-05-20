E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boris Johnson sends reply to Ipswich girl, 9, who wrote to him

PUBLISHED: 08:40 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 20 May 2020

Boris Johnson sent Grace a photo of him with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Boris Johnson sent Grace a photo of him with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Archant

A young girl from Ipswich has received a personal reply from Boris Johnson after she wrote to him to say he was doing a good job tackling the coronavirus crisis, after seeing people ‘be mean to him’ on TV.

Grace Tillett with her mum Suzanne, holding the photo of Boris Johnson with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILYGrace Tillett with her mum Suzanne, holding the photo of Boris Johnson with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Grace Tillett is described by her mum as a cheeky nine-year-old who hates to see people be bullied.

The Gorseland Primary School girl wrote to the prime minister after watching his address to the country on Sunday May 10 and seeing the heavy criticism he received following the announcement.

Grace’s mum Suzanne said: “She turned to me and said it wasn’t fair they were being mean because he’d been really poorly.

“She was upset so I suggested she write a letter to him – we posted it and that was that, I didn’t think anything else of it.”

Grace sent this letter in to the prime minister Boris Johnson after his address on Sunday May 10. Picture: TILLETT FAMILYGrace sent this letter in to the prime minister Boris Johnson after his address on Sunday May 10. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Though Grace struggles with dyslexia, she wrote the entire letter herself and decorated it with several pictures, including a large rainbow drawing.

You may also want to watch:

She wrote: “Dear Mr Johnson, thank you for keeping us safe and hope you feel better after your bad cold.

“I hope my rainbow brightens your day!

Grace received a letter signed by Boris Johnson in response to the one she sent in. Picture: TILLETT FAMILYGrace received a letter signed by Boris Johnson in response to the one she sent in. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

“Kind regards, Grace Tillett, aged 9.”

The Tillett family, from Martlesham Heath, were shocked when this week a reply arrived from Boris himself including a photograph of him holding the rainbow drawn by Grace.

The prime minister had replied with a heartfelt message, saying: “Thank you so much for the wonderful message and good wishes you sent me when I was unwell.

“The letters and cards I received really cheered me up. As you may have heard, I’m back in 10 Downing Street now and feeling much better.

GraceTillett had a surprise when Boris Johnson himself wrote back to her after she sent him a letter wishing him well after his illness. Picture: TILLETT FAMILYGraceTillett had a surprise when Boris Johnson himself wrote back to her after she sent him a letter wishing him well after his illness. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

“Thank you also to you and your family for all you are doing to keep yourselves and others safe.

“Best wishes, Boris Johnson.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Most Read

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich council firm buys Peterborough business park for £22.5m

Ipswich Borough Assets has bought the Peterborough Business Park. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH ASSETS

‘When are auditions for Home Alone 6?’ - Town striker Norwood shares picture of wild lockdown hair

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood took to Twitter to share a picture of his lockdown hair - comparing himself to Home Alone crook Marv. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER

Boris Johnson sends reply to Ipswich girl, 9, who wrote to him

Boris Johnson sent Grace a photo of him with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Suffolk Business Awards: New award recognises ‘team effort’ to tackle challenges

The 2019 Best Employer award was won by Strategiq Marketing, pictured left to right, Charlie Taylor, James Barington, Jodie Woodrow from Pure, Catherine Johnson from Birketts, Sarah Smith, Andy Smith and Nick Woolnough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where are the biggest back gardens in Suffolk?

New figures show which homes in Suffolk have the biggest gardens - and where homes are least likely to have gardens at all Picture: PETER LAMBERT
Drive 24