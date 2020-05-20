Boris Johnson sends reply to Ipswich girl, 9, who wrote to him

Boris Johnson sent Grace a photo of him with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY Archant

A young girl from Ipswich has received a personal reply from Boris Johnson after she wrote to him to say he was doing a good job tackling the coronavirus crisis, after seeing people ‘be mean to him’ on TV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grace Tillett with her mum Suzanne, holding the photo of Boris Johnson with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY Grace Tillett with her mum Suzanne, holding the photo of Boris Johnson with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Grace Tillett is described by her mum as a cheeky nine-year-old who hates to see people be bullied.

The Gorseland Primary School girl wrote to the prime minister after watching his address to the country on Sunday May 10 and seeing the heavy criticism he received following the announcement.

Grace’s mum Suzanne said: “She turned to me and said it wasn’t fair they were being mean because he’d been really poorly.

“She was upset so I suggested she write a letter to him – we posted it and that was that, I didn’t think anything else of it.”

Grace sent this letter in to the prime minister Boris Johnson after his address on Sunday May 10. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY Grace sent this letter in to the prime minister Boris Johnson after his address on Sunday May 10. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Though Grace struggles with dyslexia, she wrote the entire letter herself and decorated it with several pictures, including a large rainbow drawing.

You may also want to watch:

She wrote: “Dear Mr Johnson, thank you for keeping us safe and hope you feel better after your bad cold.

“I hope my rainbow brightens your day!

Grace received a letter signed by Boris Johnson in response to the one she sent in. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY Grace received a letter signed by Boris Johnson in response to the one she sent in. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

“Kind regards, Grace Tillett, aged 9.”

The Tillett family, from Martlesham Heath, were shocked when this week a reply arrived from Boris himself including a photograph of him holding the rainbow drawn by Grace.

The prime minister had replied with a heartfelt message, saying: “Thank you so much for the wonderful message and good wishes you sent me when I was unwell.

“The letters and cards I received really cheered me up. As you may have heard, I’m back in 10 Downing Street now and feeling much better.

GraceTillett had a surprise when Boris Johnson himself wrote back to her after she sent him a letter wishing him well after his illness. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY GraceTillett had a surprise when Boris Johnson himself wrote back to her after she sent him a letter wishing him well after his illness. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

“Thank you also to you and your family for all you are doing to keep yourselves and others safe.

“Best wishes, Boris Johnson.”