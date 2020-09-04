E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Is The Botanist going to take on the Old Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill?

PUBLISHED: 09:51 04 September 2020

The Old Post Office is shrouded while restoration work continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Old Post Office is shrouded while restoration work continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new restaurant and bar which has branches across England is understood to be looking at taking over the old Post Office building on Ipswich Cornhill.

Will the Old Post Office have a new tenant next year? Picture: ARCHANTWill the Old Post Office have a new tenant next year? Picture: ARCHANT

The Botanist already has 21 restaurants in towns and cities across England and in Cardiff – and was founded in Cheshire.

It has a reputation for taking over landmark buildings in town and city centres to help to develop its presence in an area – which would make the Old Post Office an ideal site for it.

It is understood that the borough has been in talks with the company for some time and members of the council’s executive committee are to be given an update on the talks in a private briefing next week – but nothing has yet been signed.

Getting a new tenant for the Old Post Office, officially named No 1 Cornhill, has been a priority for the council since the area was updated two years ago – but the building is currently in the middle of a £1m renovation which is due to be completed during the early months of next year.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Work starts on the restoration of the Old Post Office

The work was delayed by the pandemic and lockdown, but workers have been back on site since life started to return to normal.

The building has been empty since Lloyds Bank moved out about five years ago – and other tenants including The Wharf also left. While the building was empty the borough took the opportunity to restore it, fixing the roof and returning it to its Victorian condition before a new tenant could be found.

But before it can be used again there needs to be work to make it comply with the Disability Discrimination Act – the main entrance is up a number of steps that are inaccessible to people with mobility problems.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Is The Botanist going to take on the Old Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill?

The Old Post Office is shrouded while restoration work continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 30 firefighters called to Ipswich Hospital chemical spill

Seven fire engines were called to Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of this morning after a chemical spill in one of the wards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ipswich foodbank that had to put out an SOS for volunteers

Dawn Lynch and Denise Gibbons, sisters who started the food bank Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt: Racial and political arguments need to be backed up, not sensationalised

Tim Davie, the new director-general of the BBC has promised to crackdown on tweets sent by high-profile BBC employees. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

Mum of missing teenager Luke Durbin confirms remains found in Sudbury are NOT her son’s

Luke Durbin, who went missing following a night out in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY