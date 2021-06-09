Published: 5:30 AM June 9, 2021

The restoration of the Old Post Office was completed at the end of last year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The company that owns The Botanist restaurant chain has now confirmed that it is to open in the Old Post Office building on Ipswich Cornhill before the end of the year.

Ipswich council, which owns the building, confirmed a few weeks ago that the deal for The Botanist to move in had been signed - and work to fit out the inside of the Victorian building would soon start.

Now the company has said the exact date is yet to be confirmed, although it hopes for a pre-Christmas opening.

Natasha Waterfield, chief operating officer for New World Trading Company which owns The Botanist said, “Bringing our unique concepts to new cities and towns is one of the most exciting parts of my role. The Cornhill is such a stunning location, and I can’t wait to open the doors.”

Suelen Poyser, head of brand for The Botanist, said: “­We can’t wait to see our botanical brand open in Ipswich. We promise locals a unique unrivalled pub experience – full of fun and wonder – with interiors befitting the beautiful exterior of The Cornhill”.

Council leader David Ellesmere said: “The New World Trading Company’s decision to open The Botanist venue in Ipswich is a great vote of confidence in the town and will further enhance the range of hospitality venues available to the public.

"We have worked hard to secure a quality operator for this location and one that would sensitively fit with this important heritage asset. I anticipate that it will bring additional vibrancy to the town centre and Cornhill area and it will ensure that a currently vacant and listed building is brought back into use.”

The Old Post Office has been empty since Lloyds bank moved out several years ago - but over the last year the fabric of the building has undergone a £1million restoration.

The work at the Old Post Office included restoring some old details. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Now it will be fitted out by The Botanist to create an attractive but quirky restaurant in the heart of the town centre.