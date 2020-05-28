E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk trampolining classes jump to new heights with £50k NHS fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 14:03 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 28 May 2020

CJ Kimm, from the ((BOUNCE)) Kesgrave class Picture: CJ KIMM

CJ Kimm, from the ((BOUNCE)) Kesgrave class Picture: CJ KIMM

CJ KIMM

Suffolk trampolining classes have been jumping to new heights after becoming part of a national £50,000 fundraiser for the NHS.

((BOUNCE)) trampoline classes have raised more than £50,000 for the NHS Picture: LAUREN DAGNALL((BOUNCE)) trampoline classes have raised more than £50,000 for the NHS Picture: LAUREN DAGNALL

The Ipswich, Felixstowe, Kesgrave and Woodbridge ((BOUNCE)) classes were part of the nationwide fundraiser by the mini-trampoline exercise company on Saturday, May 2.

As part of the marathon, students and instructors completed five 45-minute classes throughout the day – raising £50,298.

The company’s chief executive Kimberlee Perry, who lives in Essex, said the fundraiser was inspired by members who work for frontline emergency services.

Kimberlee Perry, chief executive and founder of ((BOUNCE)), said: “At this time of crisis, it’s more important than ever to give our support and thanks to the NHS, its staff and volunteers for the amazing work they are doing to keep the public safe.

“Many of our ((BOUNCE)) army work on the frontline themselves – as health workers, police officers, food and supermarket workers and other vital roles – and we’d like to show our gratitude and appreciation for their efforts in keeping the nation running.”

