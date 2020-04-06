E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
No weapon recovered after ‘gunman’ reports in Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 13:58 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 06 April 2020

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

Police have said no weapon was recovered following an incident which saw armed officers respond to reports of a man armed with a gun in an Ipswich park.

Police were called to Bourne Park on Sunday evening after receiving a report from a member of the public.

The force later confirmed officers were sent to the scene but that no evidence had been found and there was no threat to the general public, although officers would be continuing enquiries.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Bourne Park, Ipswich, at approximately 4.10pm yesterday after receiving a report from a member of the public that a man had been seen with a gun.

“Police were immediately dispatched and a search was carried out of the area.

“No weapon was recovered.

“Two men were spoken to by officers in connection with the incident and were given clear advice about being in the park during the lockdown period.”

