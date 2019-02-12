‘It was a showstopper’ – Hero dog of Hadleigh to appear on Channel 5 show

Don Cox's with rescue dog Bowza Picture: SU ANDERSON

He has been hailed as a hero in his home town of Hadleigh, presented with a prestigious award, and invited to lead Ipswich Town out at Portman Road – now Bowza the dog is back in the spotlight, and heading to screens across the country.

Bowza the dog, who has been hailed as a hero in his home town of Hadleigh Picture: SU ANDERSON Bowza the dog, who has been hailed as a hero in his home town of Hadleigh Picture: SU ANDERSON

The seven-year-old Rottweiler, Labrador and Husky cross – described by his proud own Don Cox as “a big softie” – made headlines across the region after tending to an injured woman on a freezing afternoon in Hadleigh.

He has since been invited to lead Ipswich Town FC out at Portman Road as one of the club’s ‘community champions’, and received a coveted PDSA Commendation in recognition of his kindness – but Bowza’s time in the spotlight is not over yet.

To celebrate his lifesaving act of compassion, Bowza was invited to feature on Channel 5’s popular show ‘Do The Right Thing’, hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Bowza’s stint on the show, which aims to right wrongs and root for the underdog, will air on Channel 5 at 7pm tonight, Friday, February 15.

Bowza could make a special appearance at Portman Road for his lifesaving efforts Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Bowza could make a special appearance at Portman Road for his lifesaving efforts Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Mr Cox said he was “over the moon” with the way his dog behaved, and urged everyone to tune in on Bowza’s big night.

“We had a big live audience, we had cameramen everywhere, people singing, bright lights,” he said.

“He was so cool, nothing bothered him. He just did as I asked him.

“It was a showstopper. Just watch on Friday.”

Meadows Way, Hadleigh, where Bowza helped an injured woman Picture: RACHEL EDGE Meadows Way, Hadleigh, where Bowza helped an injured woman Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mr Cox was out walking Bowza in November last year when he stumbled across a woman with a nasty head injury lying in the middle of Meadows Way.

When he went to check if she needed help, he found the 79-year-old had collapsed in the street, banging her head and scraping her hand in the process – leaving her unable to get up, and getting colder by the second.

It was then that Mr Cox had the idea of introducing her to Bowza, who instinctively snuggled up to the injured woman to keep her warm.

Bowza lay with the elderly lady for two and a half hours while she waited for an ambulance, never once leaving her side.

The woman was taken to hospital where she had surgery for her injuries and is now fully recovered.

At the time, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service apologised for any distress caused, adding that “it was an extremely busy day for the trust”.

• ‘Do The Right Thing’ will air on Channel 5 tonight, Friday, February 15, at 7pm