WATCH: Could you give lovable Logan a new home?

Can you provide the forever home this friendly boy Logan deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Boxer cross Logan has returned to the RSPCA in Martlesham after his owner was unable to keep him - could you give Logan the love and training he needs?

Logan, who is three years old, is looking for a loyal companion to show him affection and someone who will build a close bond with him.

He can be anxious when he first meets new people, but using careful positive introduction Logan will start to relax and will interact positively once he gets to know people.

Logan is already house trained, knows a handful of basic commands and walks nicely on the lead when there aren't any distractions. All he needs is a dedicated owner with a good understanding of dog behaviour to continue his training.

Logan would be best suited in an adult household, where he can be at home with a companion over the first few weeks, to help him settle into his new home life.

It would also be great for Logan to receive some more training around other dogs after he has settled in - as the pooch shows a desire to play but seems to lack social skills.

With some helpful guidance Logan can hopefully find a canine friend or two in the future.

For more information on this furry friend and details on how to adopt Logan, contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321.