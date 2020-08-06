E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Amateur boxer knocked out fellow fighter outside Ipswich bar

06 August, 2020 - 05:30
Matthew Hopkins was handed a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matthew Hopkins was handed a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An amateur boxer who knocked a fellow competitor unconscious outside an Ipswich bar with a single punch has been ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Matthew Hopkins, 33, of Eaton Gardens, Felixstowe, was drinking in Aurora Bar on the town’s Waterfront on March 30, 2019, when he began talking to another amateur boxer, Daryl Lea.

Hopkins and Mr Lea weren’t friends but were aware of each other through their mutual interest in amateur boxing, Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, told the court.

“There appeared to some competition between them,” Mr Cleaver said.

The discussion ended and Hopkins left the bar and was joined outside by Mr Lea, the court heard.

Hopkins then punched Lea to the face once, knocking him unconscious.

Lea was taken to hospital with a 5cm long gash on the left side of his jawline and required stitches for the wound.

“Hopkins left the scene and went to another bar before getting a taxi and going home,” Mr Cleaver said.

Hopkins did contact Mr Lea the next day via Facebook to see how he was, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Hopkins was arrested on April 1, 2019, and was shown CCTV footage of the incident.

“He accepted that it was him and accepted what he had done,” Mr Cleaver added.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to a section 20 offence of grievous bodily harm (wounding without intent) at Ipswich Crown Court on July 17.

Peter Spary, defending, told the court there had been discussion over “who was more proficient at boxing”.

Sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters told Hopkins someone with his talents should use them in the ring and “not on the streets and Waterfront bars of Ipswich”.

She said: “Someone who takes part in boxing should be more respectful of the use of violence.

“You punched him, a very competent punch and sent him to the floor, causing some quite nasty injuries.”

Hopkins was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay Mr Lea £2,000 in compensation.

He must also complete 30 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Addressing Hopkins, Judge Peters added: “Take your talents and use them lawfully and never unlawfully ever again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

If there is any good to come out of this crisis, let it be a cycling revolution

Paul Geater wants to see more cycle routes created around Ipswich - and other towns. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ndaba, Nydam, Morris and more - Town’s forgotten men who coud make an impact next season

Clockwise from top left: Corrie Ndaba, Tristan Nydam, Aaron Drinan and Ben Morris are among Ipswich Town's forgotten men who could make an impact next season Picture: ARCHANT

Amateur boxer knocked out fellow fighter outside Ipswich bar

Matthew Hopkins was handed a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Building work in east falls to lowest level since 2008/9 crash

Infrastructure work should be boosted by government support, said RICS Picture: NASTENKAPEKA

Disagreement over plans for 65 homes near old bacon factory

A vote on whether to approve the construction of 65 homes in Elmswell has been delayed Picture: GOOGLE EARTH