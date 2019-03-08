E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Nostalgia: Boxing tournament proved a real knock-out with sport's Ipswich fans

PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 November 2019

The winner has their arm raised in a hard fought match Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The winner has their arm raised in a hard fought match Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Fighters went toe to toe in today's gallery as we look back to when the ABA boxing championship took place in Ipswich with multiple bouts at different weights.

In the middle of the bout where one competitor is clearly showing signs of damage from the fight Picture: DAVID KINDREDIn the middle of the bout where one competitor is clearly showing signs of damage from the fight Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The hall was packed with supporters in 1991 as friends and family filled the arena cheering on the boxers in the ring.

Did you attend this day of boxing in 1991? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDid you attend this day of boxing in 1991? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The day featured fights at all weight classes from light to heavyweight and although the competitors wore head guards some still came away with more than a few marks.

Do you recognise any of the fighters from our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you recognise any of the fighters from our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The ABA Championships is now known as the England Boxing National Amateur Championships and is known as the premier boxing tournament which first took place in 1881.

One of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Boxers from all over the country came to compete in the competition as the only stipulation for taking part was to be registered with a boxing club registered with England Boxing.

The crowd cheering on the fighters at the boxing Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe crowd cheering on the fighters at the boxing Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you spot any familiar faces? Let us know by emailing imagecurators@archant.co.uk

One of these fighters successfully dodging out the way of the others jab Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne of these fighters successfully dodging out the way of the others jab Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Looking over the squared circle as two fighters battle it out Picture: DAVID KINDREDLooking over the squared circle as two fighters battle it out Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Maybe it’s Mabel? Owl spotted in famous Tawny’s roost in Christchurch Park

Wildlife photographers have been gathering at Christchurch Park to picture the owl in its roost Pictures: CHRIS LEGENDRE (@REEDERWILDLIFE)

Former Ipswich student and cabinet minister David Gauke stands in 2019 General Election

Former Northgate headteacher Neil Watts with David Gauke at a school awards ceremony in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘It is lucky no one was killed’: Pictures show damage after BMW crash sends bricks and glass into hotel rooms

Operations Manager Frankie Manners, among the destruction at the Best Western Hotel in Claydon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Bacon on the Blues: Teenage rampage! Town kids get their chance – spot on Lambert!

Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Nostalgia: Boxing tournament proved a real knock-out with sport’s Ipswich fans

The winner has their arm raised in a hard fought match Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists