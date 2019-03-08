Nostalgia

Nostalgia: Boxing tournament proved a real knock-out with sport's Ipswich fans

The winner has their arm raised in a hard fought match Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Fighters went toe to toe in today's gallery as we look back to when the ABA boxing championship took place in Ipswich with multiple bouts at different weights.

In the middle of the bout where one competitor is clearly showing signs of damage from the fight Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The hall was packed with supporters in 1991 as friends and family filled the arena cheering on the boxers in the ring.

Did you attend this day of boxing in 1991? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The day featured fights at all weight classes from light to heavyweight and although the competitors wore head guards some still came away with more than a few marks.

Do you recognise any of the fighters from our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The ABA Championships is now known as the England Boxing National Amateur Championships and is known as the premier boxing tournament which first took place in 1881.

One of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Boxers from all over the country came to compete in the competition as the only stipulation for taking part was to be registered with a boxing club registered with England Boxing.

The crowd cheering on the fighters at the boxing Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you spot any familiar faces? Let us know by emailing imagecurators@archant.co.uk

One of these fighters successfully dodging out the way of the others jab Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Looking over the squared circle as two fighters battle it out Picture: DAVID KINDRED

