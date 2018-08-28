Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boy, 16, accused of stabbing Ipswich teenager, denies changing his clothes in case they had blood on them

PUBLISHED: 16:44 31 January 2019

Boy, 16, deines being in van with fellow gang members when it drove to the scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' stabbing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Boy, 16, deines being in van with fellow gang members when it drove to the scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' stabbing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A 16-year-old drug dealer accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager has denied changing his clothes on the day of the fatal stabbing because “he was involved in the attack and was worried the teenager’s blood was on them.”

The boy told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court he’d been breaking up rocks of crack cocaine into smaller quantities in Iris Close, Ipswich, when 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue just before 5pm on June 2.

He claimed he’d been in Iris Close between 4.30pm and around 6pm before being dropped off in a car in Handford Road where he had bumped into his co-defendant Isaac Calver.

He claimed he had changed his clothes at Calver’s house in Firmin Close because he’d been wearing them for several days.

He denied a suggestion from prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC that he’d changed his clothes because he’d been involved in the attack on Tavis and was worried they might have his blood on them.

He said that after learning Tavis had died his mother was concerned he might be implicated in his death because when Tavis had been stabbed on an earlier occasion he’d received texts from friends asking if he was responsible.

He denied a suggestion by Mr Glasgow that people suspected he’d been responsible for the earlier attack because they thought he was “the kind of person who would pick up a knife and stab another human being.”

In the dock with the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J-Block and Neno gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

During his evidence the 16-year-old admitted being a former member of J-Block.

He said although he was aware that Tavis knew members of Neno he didn’t think he was a member of the gang or was involved in dealing drugs.

Calver’s legal team has told the court he won’t be giving evidence during the trial.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Helping to keep the homeless warm this winter

Bidfood, Stowmarket supports Caring is Sharing for the homeless. Chris Cunningham, Admin Manager at Bidfood Stowmarket; James Lloyd, Major at the Stowmarket Salvation Army, and Stephanie Reynolds, Operations Manager at Bidfood in Stowmarket, with some of the Sharing is Caring donations Picture: BIDFOOD

Boy, 16, accused of stabbing Ipswich teenager, denies changing his clothes in case they had blood on them

Boy, 16, deines being in van with fellow gang members when it drove to the scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' stabbing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

tReds faces uncertain future as administrators called in

tReds in Ipswich could close on Sunday, unless a buyer is found for the company. Picture: ARCHANT

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists