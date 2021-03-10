Boy secretly saves up to dress as inspirational mum on World Book Day

Published: 7:00 PM March 10, 2021

Best selling author Josephine Kalagira with her son Jayden who is now nine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A brave nine-year-old from Ipswich has dressed up as his hero mother for World Book Day, after secretly saving money from his house chores and birthday to buy the costume.

Josephine Kalagira became a best-selling author in self-help in 2020, after overcoming years of debilitating chronic pain from a freak accident in 2017.

Her son Jayden, who became a young carer for her, approached his mum to ask if he could do chores for money after Christmas, but concealed the true reason for a long time.

He was saving to buy a dress as part of a costume to be his mum for World Book Day and said: "I know mum I am a boy, but I would love to dress up as you because you are my inspiration and I would do this over and again because I'm so proud of you that's all that matters."

Jayden saved up to buy a dress for his costume and took a copy of his mum's book in to school on World Book Day - Credit: Josephine Kalagira

Josephine was moved to tears and initially voiced fears that others may not understand the gesture and it could open him up to bullying.

However, teachers and pupils alike at his primary school were both amazed and supportive on Thursday, March 4, and Jayden took a copy of his mum's book in to explain the premise of the outfit.

"When parents are going through difficult times, our kids are hugely impacted by this," Josephine explained.

"They might never say it but they feel it and can cause a long term damage if we don't make any effort to make changes. However, when we do our kids can tell and appreciate us through their words, actions or behaviour.

"I was so proud of him I cried when he told me what he was doing — he's my reason why I managed to get better and as a young carer he has been through so much.

Jayden wasn't afraid of any backlash at his school and teachers and pupils alike were supportive of his outfit - Credit: Josephine Kalagira

"Since I got better I have seen him get happier, more lively and the school see the difference too — his actions have made me feel so much more proud I didn't give up."

Josephine works with other struggling women and families as well as penning her book 'The Revolutionary Breakthrough: How To Turn Your Setback Into A Purposeful Comeback'.