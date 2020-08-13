Boy, 15, taken to hospital after fight in Ipswich park
PUBLISHED: 14:22 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 13 August 2020
A teenage boy was injured and taken to hospital following an argument in Cherry Lane Park in Ipswich.
Police were called to Cherry Lane Park, off Woodbridge Road, at 7.53pm, yesterday, Wednesday, August 12, to reports of a fight in progress between two groups of people.
It is believed that an argument had taken place between two groups of children the day before, Tuesday, August, 11.
This argument then continued yesterday in the park before adult relatives of the two groups became involved.
A 15-year-old boy sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital by family members.
A group of people were seen to run away from Rushmere Road towards the back of the park.
Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV from the area around the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/46562/20.
