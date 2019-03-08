Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boy, 10, seriously injured in Ipswich crash

PUBLISHED: 20:07 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:14 06 June 2019

The crash happened at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The crash happened at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a car and a bicycle collided in Foxhall Road.

Police were called at 6.49pm this evening with reports of a crash involving a car and a bike at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The cyclist, a 10-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Next of kin have been made aware of his condition.

At least three police cars have been spotted at the scene of the collision.

More to come.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy, 10, seriously injured in Ipswich crash

The crash happened at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house fire ‘unexplained’, police say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Love Island winner spotted filming in seaside town

Jack Fincham was filming for Loose Women in Clacton this evening. Picture: PAIMAGES

Ipswich landmark is converted into luxury homes - take a look inside here

The Victorian former Cedars Spiritualist Church, in Anglesea Road, Ipswich has been restored and converted into two substantial homes by James Francis Homes. Outside No 2, developer Julian Francis Bobbin and site manager Duncan Shepherd. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Grant funding awarded to support survivors of sexual abuse in Suffolk

Following a grant competition run by the Ministry of Justice in 2018, 79 rape support centres across England and Wales have been awarded funding for 2019-2022 Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists