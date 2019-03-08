Boy, 10, seriously injured in Ipswich crash

The crash happened at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a car and a bicycle collided in Foxhall Road.

Police were called at 6.49pm this evening with reports of a crash involving a car and a bike at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The cyclist, a 10-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Next of kin have been made aware of his condition.

At least three police cars have been spotted at the scene of the collision.

More to come.