E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy, 11, robbed while riding his scooter in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 08 November 2019

A young boy was robbed by a group of teenagers as he rode his scooter along Chaucer Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A young boy was robbed by a group of teenagers as he rode his scooter along Chaucer Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

An 11-year-old boy was robbed by three teenagers as he rode his scooter through the Whitton area of Ipswich.

The victim was riding along Chaucer Road between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, November 7, when he was approached by three older boys.

They asked him how much money he had on him and then demanded he hand over the cash.

The young boy felt threatened so handed over some loose change. One of the older boys then searched his rucksack, stealing a portable speaker he found inside.

The suspect who made the demands and searched the victim's bag is described as white, aged 15 to 16 and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with the hood up.

He also wore a dark-coloured scarf covering most of his face except the upper parts of his cheeks and eyes.

The two other boys are also described as white and aged between 15 and 16.

They were wearing grey Nike tracksuits with the hoods up.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 67684/19.

You can also report information through the Suffolk police website or by emailing leia.dowsing2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lane on A12 closed after crash between coach and two cars

The A12 leading up to Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“Cool Merch” from Ed Sheeran should have fans clicking to Ipswich!

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS

Noah’s Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV

Boy, 11, robbed while riding his scooter in Ipswich

A young boy was robbed by a group of teenagers as he rode his scooter along Chaucer Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Youngsters Ndaba and Clements make non-league loan move... linking up with a former Ipswich player and a 90s football cult hero

Corrie Ndaba and Bailey Clements have gone out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists