Boy, 11, robbed while riding his scooter in Ipswich

A young boy was robbed by a group of teenagers as he rode his scooter along Chaucer Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

An 11-year-old boy was robbed by three teenagers as he rode his scooter through the Whitton area of Ipswich.

The victim was riding along Chaucer Road between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, November 7, when he was approached by three older boys.

They asked him how much money he had on him and then demanded he hand over the cash.

The young boy felt threatened so handed over some loose change. One of the older boys then searched his rucksack, stealing a portable speaker he found inside.

The suspect who made the demands and searched the victim's bag is described as white, aged 15 to 16 and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with the hood up.

He also wore a dark-coloured scarf covering most of his face except the upper parts of his cheeks and eyes.

The two other boys are also described as white and aged between 15 and 16.

They were wearing grey Nike tracksuits with the hoods up.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 67684/19.

You can also report information through the Suffolk police website or by emailing leia.dowsing2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org