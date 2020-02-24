90s boy bands 5ive, 911, A1 and Damage reunite to perform in Ipswich

Pop band 5ive, pictured here in 2006, will be one of those performing in Ipswich on Friday, March 1. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

It promises to be A Night to Remember...as four 90s boy bands reunite on an Ipswich stage to bring back memories of yesteryear.

Boyband A1, seen here performing in 2000. Picture: PA Boyband A1, seen here performing in 2000. Picture: PA

5ive, 911, A1 and Damage all had top chart hits in the 1990s before going their separate ways.

But the four bands have since reformed and are touring venues across the UK in February and March for fans who want just A Little Bit More.

They are due to perform The Boys Are Back! at Ipswich Regent Theatre on Sunday, March 1, with doors opening at 7pm for the show.

Concertgoers may be hoping to hear top hits such as A1's cover of Take On Me, 911's Private Number and 5Ive's Keep on Movin'.

Tickets are available from £25.50 and can be bought on the Ipswich Regent website.