Celebrating 100 years of the Boys' Brigade with fun and formality

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 February 2020

Some of the younger members of the Boys Brigade at the Centenary Picture: OWEN HINES

Some of the younger members of the Boys Brigade at the Centenary Picture: OWEN HINES

OWEN HINES

Not as old as their more famous counterparts the Scouts, but the Boys' Brigade is one of the country's best-loved youth organisations - and today still thrives.

In full uniform parading at the Corn Exchange Picture: OWEN HINESIn full uniform parading at the Corn Exchange Picture: OWEN HINES

Ipswich still has Boys Brigade units and nationwide 50,000 youngsters and young leaders take part in activities every week.

Did you join the Boys Brigade during your childhood? Picture: OWEN HINESDid you join the Boys Brigade during your childhood? Picture: OWEN HINES

The movement started in 1883 - founded in Glasgow by Sir William Alexander Smith - and in 1983 it was celebrating its centenary.

A relay race with different obstacles was set up for the younger members to enjoy Picture: OWEN HINESA relay race with different obstacles was set up for the younger members to enjoy Picture: OWEN HINES

Members of the Ipswich Boys' Brigade groups held a series of events throughout the year to mark the milestone including a large event at the Corn Exchange where Ipswich Star photographer Owen Hines took these photos - capturing the youngsters in uniform on parade and also having fun playing games.

Some of the older boys in full uniform at the centenary Picture: OWEN HINESSome of the older boys in full uniform at the centenary Picture: OWEN HINES

Did you take part in the Boys' Brigade centenary events in 1983? Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

