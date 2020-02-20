Celebrating 100 years of the Boys' Brigade with fun and formality
PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 February 2020
OWEN HINES
Not as old as their more famous counterparts the Scouts, but the Boys' Brigade is one of the country's best-loved youth organisations - and today still thrives.
Ipswich still has Boys Brigade units and nationwide 50,000 youngsters and young leaders take part in activities every week.
The movement started in 1883 - founded in Glasgow by Sir William Alexander Smith - and in 1983 it was celebrating its centenary.
Members of the Ipswich Boys' Brigade groups held a series of events throughout the year to mark the milestone including a large event at the Corn Exchange where Ipswich Star photographer Owen Hines took these photos - capturing the youngsters in uniform on parade and also having fun playing games.
