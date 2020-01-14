E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Marching bands and a giant cannon at the Boys Brigade Fanfare 1983

PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 January 2020

Did you attend the Boys Brigade Fanfare in 1983? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Did you attend the Boys Brigade Fanfare in 1983? Picture: PAUL NIXON

A giant cannon and marching bands were among the highlights when the Boys Brigade took over the Suffolk Showground for a fun day, inviting families and friends to come along to enjoy the activities.

A marching band also put on a display for the packed crowds Picture: PAUL NIXONA marching band also put on a display for the packed crowds Picture: PAUL NIXON

There was plenty of different things to see throughout the day with a grand ring for the many performances and parades.

Families watch on as the Boys Brigade enjoy an action packed day at Suffolk Showground Picture: PAUL NIXONFamilies watch on as the Boys Brigade enjoy an action packed day at Suffolk Showground Picture: PAUL NIXON

The army were among the guests taking part with an equipment display at the Boys Brigade Fanfare in 1983, while others taking part included a team of skydivers who provided a special treat, dropping into the showground, leaving smoke trails as they parachuted from the skies.

The Boys Brigade put on a display as their families watch on Picture: PAUL NIXONThe Boys Brigade put on a display as their families watch on Picture: PAUL NIXON

Do you have any memories from being at the Boys Brigade Fanfare in 1983 - do you recognise anyone in our gallery?

Service dogs being paraded through the main ring Picture: PAUL NIXONService dogs being paraded through the main ring Picture: PAUL NIXON

Or were you in the Boys Brigade in Ipswich in the 1970s and 1980s?

A massive cannon on display at the Boys Brigade fanfare Picture: PAUL NIXONA massive cannon on display at the Boys Brigade fanfare Picture: PAUL NIXON

To share your memories email sam.dawes@archant.co.uk

