The Boys Brigade and Pram race
PUBLISHED: 14:20 24 October 2019
It's hard to believe that it was 38 years ago that the Suffolk Ski Centre's slope at Wherstead opened - at the same time the Orwell Bridge was under construction.
It was back in the autumn of 1981, the year that Throwback Thursday takes us to today.
Elsewhere around the area Halifax Primary School students were enjoying a day of swimming as they got to play in the pool and learn different swimming techniques, and the Ipswich Boys Brigade were marching in their Founder's Day Parade through the town.
Felixstowe was also having a busy time with a fancy dress charity pram race setting off from outside the Hand in Hand pub in Trimley St Martin, youngsters from the resort took part in a long distance cross country race across fields around the town, and a 10-hour rock festival was held at the Pier Pavilion.
Do you remember any of these events or take part? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk