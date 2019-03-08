E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
The Boys Brigade and Pram race

PUBLISHED: 14:20 24 October 2019

Regulars at the Hand in Hand pub just before the start of the pram race Picture: JOHN KERR

Regulars at the Hand in Hand pub just before the start of the pram race Picture: JOHN KERR

It's hard to believe that it was 38 years ago that the Suffolk Ski Centre's slope at Wherstead opened - at the same time the Orwell Bridge was under construction.

Skiing down the new ski slope for the first time as it officially opens Picture: IVAN SMITHSkiing down the new ski slope for the first time as it officially opens Picture: IVAN SMITH

It was back in the autumn of 1981, the year that Throwback Thursday takes us to today.

Pupils at Halifax School enjoying learning to swim Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLPupils at Halifax School enjoying learning to swim Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Elsewhere around the area Halifax Primary School students were enjoying a day of swimming as they got to play in the pool and learn different swimming techniques, and the Ipswich Boys Brigade were marching in their Founder's Day Parade through the town.

One of the bands that performed at the 10 Rock Festival on the pier in Felixstowe Picture: JOHN KERROne of the bands that performed at the 10 Rock Festival on the pier in Felixstowe Picture: JOHN KERR

Felixstowe was also having a busy time with a fancy dress charity pram race setting off from outside the Hand in Hand pub in Trimley St Martin, youngsters from the resort took part in a long distance cross country race across fields around the town, and a 10-hour rock festival was held at the Pier Pavilion.

The Boys Brigade holding their Founders Day Parade through Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINESThe Boys Brigade holding their Founders Day Parade through Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember any of these events or take part? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

