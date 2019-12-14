Person rescued after fire in Ipswich house

Firefighters were called to the address in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A person has been rescued from a fire in a house in Ipswich and treated for smoke inhalation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire broke out in a kitchen of a property in Boyton Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The fire broke out in a kitchen of a property in Boyton Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Fire and Rescue's incident log shows that the service was called to reports of a house fire in Boyton Road, in the Ravenswood area of Ipswich, at 7.18pm on Saturday (December 14).

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended a two storey semi-detached house, with the fire reportedly breaking out in the kitchen.

The incident log read: "One person rescued by fire service and they were treated by ambulance for smoke inhalation."

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of crews arriving and the incident was under control by 7.53pm.