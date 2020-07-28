E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Boys cycle 100 miles in memory of their ‘free spirit’ super gran

PUBLISHED: 13:59 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 28 July 2020

Brothers Bradley and Cayden Riches are doing a 100 mile cycle for Alzheimer's Society after losing their great gran Ruby in April. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Brothers Bradley and Cayden Riches are doing a 100 mile cycle for Alzheimer's Society after losing their great gran Ruby in April. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Two young boys from Kesgrave are cycling a 100 miles in memory of their “free spirit” great grandmother after she died following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Ruby Middleton with her great grandsons Cayden, aged eight, and Bradley, aged 10. Picture: RICHES FAMILYRuby Middleton with her great grandsons Cayden, aged eight, and Bradley, aged 10. Picture: RICHES FAMILY

Bradley and Cayden Riches, aged 10 and eight, had a very close relationship with their great gran Ruby Middleton, who could reportedly make a a room “roar with laughter” well into her later years.

The pair were devastated when she died on April 22, aged 89, having settled in Baylham with her three children and moved to Montague Eoad Nursing Home, in Felixstowe, during the final years of her life.

Unable to attend the funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions, they decided they wanted to do something positive in her memory - so took on a 100-mile bike ride during the month of July.

MORE: ‘I thought, I can’t do this’ – Man writes emotional book after surviving three brain tumours

David had a very close relationship with his gran and his sons Cayden and Bradley are cycling 100 miles for Alzheimer's Society in memory of their great gran Ruby. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDavid had a very close relationship with his gran and his sons Cayden and Bradley are cycling 100 miles for Alzheimer's Society in memory of their great gran Ruby. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Riches, father to Cayden and Bradley, had a very close relationship with his gran throughout his life.

He said that, to him, she was just like “super gran”.

He added: “She was a quite a free spirit and just full of life. We held a family party when she was in her 80s and she was still one of the first on the bouncy castle.

Ruby Middleton with her late husband Bernard who she travelled the world with.Picture: RICHES FAMILYRuby Middleton with her late husband Bernard who she travelled the world with.Picture: RICHES FAMILY

“Gran could always make you laugh even when she was struck by the Alzheimer’s, she still could make the room roar with laughter.

“She’s just like super gran. She used to cycle around helping others in her community, she was so energetic and loved her bowls.”

Sadly, as Ruby’s health deteriorated, David decided to limit visits with the boys to protect them at the end so they remembered her at her best.

He added: “She couldn’t remember names or faces a lot of the time – the only way I could get her to remember me was to give her a cuddle and tell her I’m your grandson.

David Riches with his gran Ruby who he had a very close relationship with. Picture: RICHES FAMILYDavid Riches with his gran Ruby who he had a very close relationship with. Picture: RICHES FAMILY

“It has been very hard sometimes.”

The Cycle for Dementia fundraiser ‘Rubys Angels’ has now raised £460, smashing the target of £250. The boys have nearly finished the challenge with several days of the month still left to go.

The family was hit by another tragedy two weeks ago, when their dog beloved Paddy died - so Cayden and Bradley wanted to continue in his memory, cycling up to 12 miles a day sometimes.

David said the fundraiser has brought the whole family closer and you can donate here.

