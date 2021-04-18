Published: 8:00 AM April 18, 2021

A second planning application to build a bungalow in land to the rear of The Bramford Cock has been refused by Mid Suffolk District Council. - Credit: Archant

Controversial plans to build a bungalow in the garden of Bramford's last pub have been refused just months after an earlier application to build two homes was rejected.

The application was submitted by Punch Partnerships Ltd who currently own The Cock Inn, known as The Bramford Cock, in The Street.

It sought permission to build a bungalow with associated access, parking and landscaping at the rear of the pub, and was sent to Mid Suffolk District Council in December.

However, the proposals have since been refused due to the loss of part of the beer garden, which was described by the council's planning officers as an "asset of community value".

They said the loss would likely impact the financial viability of the pub by reducing the outdoor dining area, which would be detrimental to the community and local employment.

The development was also refused on the basis that it would result in an unsafe pedestrian and vehicle access arrangement.

One villager, who objected to the plans said: "With the success of pubs and restaurants currently depending on outdoor space due to Covid-19, the pub garden is essential for the pub to survive in this current climate and in the future.

"The garden has also hosted many community events and live bands, is important as a community asset and for our health and wellbeing."

The plans were a resubmission of an application for two homes submitted to the council in June of last year.

That application was also rejected by council officers, with villagers saying it would be the “final nail in the coffin” for the historic building.

At the time, Caroline Wolton, who lives in the village, said she didn't think the pub would survive if two houses were built in the garden.

“Reducing the size of the beer garden would impact the pub, especially during Covid times where outdoor space is the key to survival," she said.

“I think reducing the pub garden is just a disaster. It’s tragic to think we might lose it.”