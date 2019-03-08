Calls to secure Fisons site after fire treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to the former Fisons works in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford, on April 9 after a blaze broke out in a two-storey building.

Six engines were sent to the scene, with crews remaining on site for a number of hours to dampen down the blaze.

The buildings, on the most southerly gateway of the site, were formerly used as workers' cottages having been built by Edward Packard & Co.

Part of Paper Mill Lane was closed to traffic while the fire was brought under control.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed on Monday that the fire had been treated as suspicious and that there was no sign that the blaze had been started accidentally.

He confirmed that no further action will be taken in relation to the fire.

Last week's blaze was the third in just over 12 months.

In January this year the site's developers, Paper Mill Lane Properties, was given a court order by magistrates to improve security at the site.

The company have until July 28 to complete work to the satisfaction of Mid Suffolk District Council.

The council confirmed this week that the latest fire had not breached the court order and that it was working with the developers in the wake of the latest fire.

A Mid Suffolk District Council Spokesperson said: “Our Building Control officers have visited the site in light of the recent fire: fortunately the fire did not occur within the listed building, but it does show that the entire site needs to be made secure.

“Our officers have assisted the owner in identifying potential access to the site and how to secure it.

“The fire did not affect the key precepts of the court order, which remains in place with the deadline of July 28 for work to be carried out.”

In 2017 the Victorian Society listed the former factory as one of the most endangered buildings in the country.

Reacting to the latest blaze a spokesman for the society said: “We urge the council to work closely with the owners to increase security immediately to prevent further fires and damage to this site.”

Paper Mill Lane Properties has been contacted for comment.